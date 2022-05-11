Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 1000 block of East Mount Airy Avenue around 2:30 pm Monday.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the face and head. Police rushed him to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead at 2:43 pm.

READ MORE: 2 teen girls, 2 men were shot in North Philadelphia shooting

The victim was later identified as Brandon Dixon of the 100 block of West Gorgas Lane. No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc