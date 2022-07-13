Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two males who shot a man multiple times and attempted to rob him in Wissinoming.

The incident happened Monday at 4201 E. Cheltenham Avenue just before 2:00 pm.

According to police, two males who appeared to be teenagers exited a dark-colored Infiniti SUV. One of the teens approached a 46-year-old man and attempted to rob him with a gun.

The victim managed to wrestle the firearm away from the suspect, police say. The second suspect began firing gunshots with his gun at the victim, striking him in the buttocks and ankle.

Police say the victim returned fire with the first suspect’s gun and struck the second suspect at least once. The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Both suspects retreated to their dark-colored SUV and fled south on the 5400 block of Erdrick Street, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.