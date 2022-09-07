Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia Tuesday by an unknown person.

The incident happened on the 2200 block of North Chadwick Street around 3:25 am.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and twice in the right arm. Police transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.