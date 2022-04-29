Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police need the public’s assistance locating a vehicle the gunmen were in when they shot and killed a man in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on September 27, 2020, at 2903 N. Bambrey Street, around 9:00 pm.

Police say a man was shot multiple times throughout his body by someone driving a light color Pontiac Grand Prix sedan with a sunroof. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video shows the suspect Pontiac Grand Prix circling the area before the shooting, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Homicide Unit 215-686-3334/3335 or call 911 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

