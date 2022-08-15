The suspect is described as a white male, of unknown age.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Shooting Investigation Group is searching for the person responsible for shooting a man in Wyoming.

The incident happened on the 700 block of Loudon Street around 9:35 am Saturday.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. He arrived at Albert Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.