Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Shooting Investigation Group is searching for the person responsible for shooting a man in Wyoming.
The incident happened on the 700 block of Loudon Street around 9:35 am Saturday.
According to police, a 32-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. He arrived at Albert Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle, where doctors placed him in stable condition.
No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.