Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man fired multiple gunshots at an entirely uniform Philadelphia police officer and a security guard outside a nightclub Saturday.

The incident happened on the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue around 1:22 am.

A Philadelphia officer was working an overtime detail at a West Philadelphia nightclub, police say. The officer stood with several security guards and witnessed them get into a physical altercation with an unknown man in front of the club, police say.

Shooting Suspect

According to police, the unknown man walked away westbound on Lancaster Avenue and returned minutes later on the north side. The man pulled out his handgun and fired multiple gunshots towards the police officer and a security guard outside the club, police say.

Both the officer and security guard fired gunshots back at the suspect. Police say the suspect ran westbound on Lancaster Avenue and onto Wallace Street. The officer ran after the suspect, but police say the officer fell to the ground while in pursuit.

Police say the suspect entered a silver vehicle and fled the area.

The on-duty officer was taken to Roxborough Hospital for minor cuts and scrapes when he fell to the ground chasing the suspect, police say.

As protocol, police say, the officer has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the Internal Affairs Investigation.

According to police, there have been no other injuries reported.