Philadelphia (WPHL)- A American man has been shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue around 10:31 pm Tuesday.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the pelvis, groin, and left leg. The victim arrived at Jefferson-Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle and was placed in stable condition by doctors.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.