Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man multiple times in Strawberry Mansion Tuesday.

The incident happened on the 2600 block of West Fletcher Street around 10:28 pm.

According to police, a 34-year-old man was shot in the jaw and grazed in the left eyebrow. Police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.