Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after being shot twice in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Saturday.

The incident happened on the 3000 block of B Street around midnight.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot in the hip and struck over the head by a firearm. Police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition by doctors.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.