Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section.

The incident happened on the 2000 block of Gillingham Street around 9:43 pm Wednesday.

According to police, a 25-year-old man inside a 2011 Nissan Altima crashed into an unoccupied building. Officers at the scene, discovered the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics at the scene pronounced the victim dead at 9:44 pm, police say.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.