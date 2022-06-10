Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two men were shot multiple times by a gunmen in Philadelphia’s Kensington Neighborhood early Friday morning.

The incident happened on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue just before 3:00 am.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot in the right leg and grazed in the head. He was transported to Temple University hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

A second victim, a man in his 30’s, was shot multiple times throughout the body. Medics rushed the victim to Temple Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing with Shooting Investigation Group. Police say no arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

