Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot multiple times throughout his body in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle section Wednesday.

The shooting happened on the 6100 block of Oxford Avenue around 11:19 pm.

According to police, a 26-year-old was shot in the forehead, arms, right leg, and left hand. The victim arrived at Albert Einstein Medical Center, where medics placed him in stable condition, police say.

Officers surveyed the scene and found no bullet shells. No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.

This investigation is ongoing with Shooting Investigation Group.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

