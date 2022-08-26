The suspect is described as a white male, of unknown age.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Mayfair that left two men fighting for their lives.

The incident happened on the 4000 block of Magee Avenue around 4:08 am Thursday.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was shot in the face. A 32-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder.

Both men arrived at Jefferson Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors listed them in critical condition.

READ MORE: Man critically injured, shot multiple times in Torresdale

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.