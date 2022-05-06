Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for multiple suspects involved in a shooting in Kingsessing Thursday.

The incident happened on the 2200 block of South 62nd Street around 4:40 pm.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot on the right side of the face by unknown suspects in a red Dodge Avenger or Charger.

Medics transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition by doctors, police say.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

