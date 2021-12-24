Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police say they are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured in Kensington on Thursday.

The incident happened on the 1900 block of East Hazzard Street around 5:26 pm.

According to police, a man was shot four times throughout his body. The man had bullet wounds in his face, side, and back, police say. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police, where doctors placed him in critical condition.

Another man was shot once in his stomach, according to police. Responding officers took the man to Temple Hospital, where doctors placed him in critical condition.

Police say they have recovered a firearm but no arrest have been made at this time.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.