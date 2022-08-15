Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being dragged and run over by a West Philadelphia car.

The incident happened on 50th and Haverford Avenue at approximately 9:37 am.

According to police, a man in his 30’s tried to gain entry into a car. As he grabbed the rear driver side door handle, the operator of a Honda CRV drives away dragging the man. The man also was ran over by the rear tire of the Honda, police say.

Medics transported the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where doctors listed him in critical condition. The man suffered a head injury.

READ MORE: Man shot multiple time in the buttocks on Loudon Street

No arrests were made.

It was determined the victim did not suffer a gunshot wound.

This story has been updated with new information.