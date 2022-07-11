Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot twice in critical areas of the body Sunday in the city’s Carroll Park section.

Medics confirmed the incident happened on the 6100 block of Lansdowne Avenue between 7:00-10:00 pm.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was shot in the left eye and the head by an unknown suspect. He arrived at Lankenau Medical Center in a private vehicle, where doctors listed him in critical condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.