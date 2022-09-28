Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Philadelphia’s Oak Lane Tuesday.

The incident happened on the 6400 block of North Camac Street around 12:35 am.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot in the chest while sitting on the porch. Police transported the victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.