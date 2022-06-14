Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot three times Philadelphia’s Fairhill section Sunday.

The shooting happened on the 3400 block of North Water Street just before 4:30 pm.

An unknown suspect shot a 51-year-lower back in the lower back, right chest, and right side of the neck, police say. Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say a second victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the buttocks. Medics transported him to Temple Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

READ MORE: Teen shot in the back of the head on East Westmoreland Street

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc