Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot late Sunday night after defending himself from being carjacked in Philadelphia’s Center City section.

The incident happened on the 1000 block of South Street around 10:42 pm.

According to police, a 54-year-old man was shot in his left cheek during an attempted carjacking. The man drove himself to Jefferson Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition by doctors, police say.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been found.