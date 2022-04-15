Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man and woman were shot twice Thursday night in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 4900 block of Whitaker Avenue at 6:12 pm.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was shot twice in his back. Medics transported the victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where doctors placed him in stable condition. Police say the man was suffering from two graze wounds.

A 33-year-old woman, police say, was shot twice in the right shoulder. The victim was taken to Einstein Hospital by medics, where she placed in critical condition by doctors.

No arrests were made, and now weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

