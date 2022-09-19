Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Saturday, a man was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 5300 block of Ditman Street around 12:51 pm.

According to police, a 43-year-old was shot twice in the back and once in the right arm by an unknown shooter. Police rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

READ MORE: Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Gaming Café in Center City

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.