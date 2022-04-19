Philadelphia (WPHL)- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in West Philadelphia Friday.

The Incident happened on the unit block of South Redfield Street at approximately 4:42 a.m.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was shot in the back. He was taken in a private vehicle to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced at 5:39 am by medics.

The victim was later identified as Brandon Williams from the 600 block of North Creighton Street, police say.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were found.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

