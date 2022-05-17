Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two men were injured Monday due to two separate gun violence acts in West Philadelphia.

On the 2200 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue, around 8:29 pm, police say a 42-year-old man was shot once in the lower back.

Medics transported the victim to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition by doctors, police say.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot in both his ankles on the unit block of N. 56th Street around 9:09 pm. The victim was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was listed in stable condition by doctors.

READ MORE: Man shot 2 times in the head, found dead inside Dodge Charger

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered in either incident, police say.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc