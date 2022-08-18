Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after his brother accidentally shot him in North Philadelphia Wednesday.

The incident happened on the 3700 block of Jasper Street around 5:42 pm.

According to police, a 38-year-old man was cleaning his gun outside on the porch when he accidentally pulled the trigger. The man was struck in the left hand. The bullet went through his hand and hit his 37-year-old brother in the stomach.

Police transported both men to Temple University Hospital, where the man who triggered was placed in stable condition, and his brother was listed in critical condition.

Two weapons were recovered from the scene, police say.