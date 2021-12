Philadelphia (WPHL)– According to police, a man was fatally shot in West Philadelphia, Tuesday night, as the number of homicides in the city continue to rise.

Police say, shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, a 31-year-old male was shot eight times in his chest on the 5400 block of Sansom Street.

The victim was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police where he was pronounced dead at 8:28 p.m., according to police.

No arrest have been made.

No weapons found.