Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot and killed after he tried robbing a man in South Philadelphia Wednesday.

The incident happened on the 2200 block of South 6th Street around 11:25 pm.

According to police, a 24-year-old man on a bicycle pointed a gun at a 30-year-old man standing on the street. The victim, licensed to carry, pulled out his weapon and fired a shot at the suspect, police say.

Medics rushed the suspect to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors on May 12, 2022, at 2:10 am.

Police say the suspect was trying to rob the victim.

No arrests were made, and two guns were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

