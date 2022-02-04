Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police have charged the man who was shot by officers, after they say he pointed a gun at them in Fairmount on Monday.

The incident happened on the 2700 block of Brown Street just before 5 pm.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they saw Ramon Antonio Miranda, 38, holding a black handgun. Officers repeatedly told Miranda to drop the gun, but police say he refused and instead pointed the gun at officers.

Both officers, who police have identified as Officer Robert Scarpello and Officer Monnie Beard, then fired at Miranda, hitting him in his upper leg and near his groin, police say. Police say Miranda fell to the ground, and the officers secured him and the gun.

Philadelphia Fire Department Medics arrived and transported Miranda to Presbyterian Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

Scarpello and Beard have been placed on administrative duty pending the OISI and Internal Affairs Bureau investigation findings.

Miranda was arrested Thursday and charged with Aggravated Assault, Possessing an Instrument of Crime, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act, and related charges.

“This encounter between Philadelphia Police officers and an armed individual could have ended very differently if not for the involvement of our community members,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “The swift actions of civilians on the scene calling 9-11 ensured that our officers arrived on location quickly and addressed this threat before any innocent bystanders were hurt. As with all officer-involved shootings, these officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.”