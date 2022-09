Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a North Philadelphia shooting where a man was shot Thursday.

The incident happened on the 2100 block of North Broad Street around 8:45 pm.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot once in the thigh in the parking lot of a McDonald’s along the block. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.