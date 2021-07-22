Man shot and killed outside Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia

One of Philadelphia’s most famous cheesesteak spots became a crime scene after a deadly shooting early Thursday morning.

Philadelphia police say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. after the suspect and victim got into a fight while in the customer take-out area of Pat’s King of Steaks.

One shot was fired, hitting the 23-year-old victim in the torso. Police transported him to Jefferson Hospital, he was pronounced dead 1:23 a.m.

Both employees and customers witnessed the shooting. The information they provided police helped officers track down the suspect at 5th and Market Streets.

The suspect was taken into custody near 5th and Market Streets a short time later. Police say that suspect is being questioned by investigators and is cooperating.

BREAKING‼️1 person is dead after a shooting outside of Pat’s King of Steaks. Witnesses told police the victim and shooter were fighting in the customer takeout area prior to the gunfire. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/DEWdUv5Nkt — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) July 22, 2021