Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is for someone who shot a man multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say.

The incident happened on the 3300 block of North American at 12:46 pm on Saturday.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. Police say they took the man to Temple University Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead shortly after 1:00 pm.

No Arrests have been made.