PHILADELPHIA (WPHL)- Philadelphia police say a man was gunned down in center city early Tuesday morning. The 27-year-old homicide victim was found near Broad and Walnut Streets.

According to officers the shooting took place in the 200 block of Juniper Street just before 12:30 a.m. Investigators found 21 spent shell casings. Detectives believe the victim eventually collapsed in the 1300 block of Walnut Street.

Police are looking for a metallic blue pick-up truck in connection to the shooting. No arrests have been made.