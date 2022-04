Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police have a suspect in custody for their alleged involvement in a homicide.

The incident happened on the 4800 block of Frankford Avenue around 8:43 pm.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot inside a take-out restaurant once in the chest. Police transported the man to Temple University Hospital and pronounced him dead at 9:07 pm.

Police recovered a gun and have someone in custody.