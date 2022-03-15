Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s assistance in identifying two men responsible for a man’s death, police say.

The incident happened on March 2, 2022, at the 1100 block of West Hunting Park Avenue around 4:21 am.

Police say two men approached a car with a man sitting inside. One of the men, police say, fired several shots at the man in vehicle.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by police, where medics pronounced him dead.

Police say one of the suspects is heavyset, wearing a dark two-tone jacket and a dark hooded sweatshirt. The other suspect is a thin build, wearing a dark hooded jacket with a giant bunny-type logo on the rear and a small bunny logo on the upper front chest.

Police urge the public to contact Homicide Unit 215-686-3334/3335 or call 911 if you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts.