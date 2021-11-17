Man shot 8 times throughout his body in Frankford, police say

Philadelphia (WPHL)– A 20-year-old man was shot seven to eight times throughout his body in Frankford, according to police.

Police say the incident took place around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday on the 5200 block of Oakland Street.

The victim was shot multiple times throughout his body. Police say the victim was shot in both legs, both hands, and multiple times in the torso.

The victim is in critical condition at Jefferson Hospital where he was transferred to. He was originally taken in a private vehicle to Frankford Hospital.

No weapons have been found from the scene.

No arrest have been made.