Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot seven time in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 2400 block of Allegheny Avenue around 1:21 am Saturday.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot in the right leg three times, twice in the groin and left arm. The victim arrived at Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.