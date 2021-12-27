Philadelphia (WPHL)- According to police, a man was shot seven times throughout his lower body in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred on the 3300 block of North 20th Street Friday night.

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot seven times in his groin and legs. Police took the man to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

Moments before another male in North Philadelphia was also shot, police say. A 17-year-old male was shot once in the hip around 7:25 pm, according to police.

The incident happened on the 3700 block of North Broad Street. Police say the 17-year-old walked into Temple Hospital and doctors placed him in stable condition.

There have been no arrests at this time in neither shootings.