Philadelphia (WPHL)– Police are looking for someone who shot a man multiple times, who was sitting in his car in Mantua.

On Thursday, a man was shot multiple times on the 600 block of North 34th Street around 5:34 pm.

Police say the 35-year-old man was shot in six times through out his body by an unknown suspect. The victim was able to get out his car and ran to 37th Street and Haverford Avenue where he was picked up by a Drexel Police officer, according to investigators.

The man was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police, where doctors placed him in critical condition.

Police say no arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.