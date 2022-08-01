Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot five times and later pronounced dead in West Philadelphia Saturday.

The incident happened on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:25 pm.

According to police, a 45-year-old man was shot three times in the torso, back, and leg. The victim was rushed to Presbyterian Medical Center by police, where he was pronounced dead by doctors at 5:41 pm.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.