Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police found a man suffering from four bullet wounds in Philadelphia’s Kensington section Friday.

The incident happened on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington around 6:30 pm.

Philadelphia police responded to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, police said they found a 36-year-old man inside a White Jeep suffering from bullet wounds in his left and right thighs.

Police rushed to man to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed the man in critical condition. Police say they found a firearm and have made an arrest.