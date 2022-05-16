Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Kensington.

The incident happened on the 1800 block of East Hilton Street around 3:33 pm Friday.

According to police, a 47-year-old man was shot three times on his left torso and once on the right. SEPTA Police transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced at 3:51 pm.

READ MORE: 19-year-old female shot in the chest on Market Street

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc