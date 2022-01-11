Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are investigating a double homicide in Kensington that left two men dead after each was shot more than a dozen times.

The shooting occurred just after 6:30 pm in the 3000 block of Ella Street Monday night.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was shot 14 times. Another man was shot 32 times, but police have yet to release his identity. Police took both men to Temple University Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.

Investigators say there have been no arrests, and no weapons were recovered.

Stay with PHL17 for updates on this story.