Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot three times in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 400 block of East Ontario Street around 8:36 pm Tuesday.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, left leg, and right foot while at Mcveigh basketball court. Police transported the man to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition by doctors.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.