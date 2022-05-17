Philadelphia (WPHL) – Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in North Philadelphia after a man was found dead inside a car Monday.

The incident happened on the 1400 block of W. Cumberland Street around 6:46 pm.

Upon arriving at the scene, Officers found a 33-year-old man inside a grey Dodge Charger suffering from two gunshot wounds to the head and body.

Police rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors at 9:13 pm.

The victim was later identified as Robert White of the 6700 block of Hollis Street, police say.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

