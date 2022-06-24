Philadelphia (WPHL)- A shooting in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood where over 30 shell casings were found left two men dead and two other men critically injured.

The incident happened on Thursday at the 1200 block of S. Bucknell Street around 8:45 pm.

Police say a 36-year-old man was shot 15 times throughout the body. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where medics pronounced him dead at 10:11 pm.

A second victim, an unidentified man, was fatally shot. Doctors pronounced the man dead at a nearby hospital, police said.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was listed in critical condition by doctors.

The youngest victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot three times in the leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police say no arrests have been made, but a weapon has been recovered.