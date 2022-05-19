Philadelphia (WPHL)- A North Philadelphia shooting leaves three women and two men critically injured Wednesday.

The shooting incident happened on the 1500 block of N. Bouvier Street around 7:25 pm.

According to police, a 20-year-old woman was shot seven times throughout the body. Police rushed her to Temple University hospital, where doctors listed her in extremely critical condition.

A 28-year-old man, police say, was shot 14 times throughout the body. He was transported in a private vehicle to Temple Hospital, where he was listed in extremely critical condition.

Police say a 59-year-old man was shot once on the left side of his chest. Police rushed him to Temple hospital, where doctors listed him in critical condition.

A fourth victim, a 21-year-old woman, was shot once in the knee. She was transported to Temple Hospital, where she was placed in stable condition.

The fifth and final victim is a 19-year-old girl who police say was shot once in the right arm. She was taken to Temple Hospital, where she was placed in stable condition.

According to police, two suspects were arrested who reportedly were seen running from the crime scene. At least one weapon was recovered.

No Temple University students were involved, said a spokesperson from the school.

