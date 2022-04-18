Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times following a shooting in North Philadelphia.
The incident happened on the 2800 block of North Bambrey Street around 3:15 pm Sunday.
According to authorities, the man, believed to be in his 30s, was shot 12 times throughout the body. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by police, where medics placed him in critical condition.
He had no ID on him and is listed as a John Doe.
Police say no arrests have been made. No weapons were found. This is an ongoing investigation by detectives.
By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter
