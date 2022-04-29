Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who ordered an Uber and shot the driver Thursday night.

The incident happened at Cobbs Creek and Delancey Streets just before 10:00 pm.

According to police, a 50-year-old Uber driver was transporting a man when that passenger shot him in the back and bicep. The victim, police say, exited the vehicle after it crashed into a pole.

The victim was found on the street by medics and transported to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene. The motive is unknown at this time, police say.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Shooting Investigation Group.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc