Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who shot two females in North Philadelphia Tuesday.

The incident happened on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Street just before 3:30 pm.

According to police, a fight broke out between a large group of people on the street. A man wearing white t-shirt with “South Park” character on the front, grey pants with white “FILA” logo on the left leg and white sneaker shot into the crowd.

The suspect shot a 17-year-old girl in the abdomen and a 26-year-old woman in the right leg, police said. They both was placed in stable condition by doctors at Temple University.

READ MORE: 2 men fatally shot multiple times on Winton Terrace Street

Police urge the public to contact the Shooting Investigations Group 215-686-8271 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.