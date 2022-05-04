Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need help to identify a suspect who robbed a Torresdale Walgreens on April 16, 2022.

The incident happened at 8828 Frankford Avenue around 9:50 pm.

According to police, a man entered the Walgreens and told the employees to “give me all the money, or I’ll blow your brains out.” The employees complied with the suspect’s demands and gave him an unknown amount of money, police say.

The suspect walked out of the store once he received the money, police say. Surveillance video in Walgreens captured the robbery and did not show the suspect having a weapon.

Police urge the public to contact the Northeast Detective Division 215-686-3153/3154 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.